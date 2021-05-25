Clare GAA release statement backing Brian Lohan

Clare GAA back manager Brian Lohan after Covid-19 controversy.

Clare GAA have backed their manager Brian Lohan after claims by Wexford that his accusations were “factually incorrect”.

Clare were missing two players against Laois after they were deemed close contacts though Lohan did not understand how this was the case.

Clare PRO Michael O’Connor released a statement explaining how on-field playing activity should not lead to a person being a close contact.

Statement very supportive of Clare protocols and Brian Lohan

“The HSE designated the Clare players as close contacts which is their function and was never disputed. The issue is how they were identified as close contacts. The HSE in the Mid-West region were informed by the contact tracing team in relation to the decision that was made.

“Brian Lohan as manager of the Clare Team contacted the HSE locally when he was informed of the identification of two senior hurlers as close contacts. The HSE informed Brian Lohan that two players were identified on foot of discussions between the contact tracing team of the HSE and the Wexford players involved who were positive cases.

“The HSE did confirm that for one of the players, they were identified, not by name but were identified by the colour of their helmet. This has led to two players having to self-isolate and if this process continues without clear clarification regarding Close and Casual contact from Croke Park it will have ramifications for the season ahead for club and county games.

“Here below is the segment taken from the Covid-19: Return to Training and Play Guidelines for Inter County Teams regarding close contacts v casual contacts.

Clare protocols should have avoided players being deemed close contacts.

Potential ‘Close’ Contact scenarios

“The following scenarios require careful planning and the implementation of strict control

measures by those involved with inter county panels.

• Use of a Gym or other indoor training facility.

• Use of dressing rooms (including showers)

• Pre and Post match/training meals

• Meetings for tactical analysis or game preparation.

• Collectively travelling to and from games/training.

• Overnight accommodation

“None of the above refer to on-field playing activity.

“Brian Lohan stands by his comments made last Sunday in relation to the incident and there remains much disappointment and frustration in our county in relation to why the Clare players were identified. We have already made representations to Croke Park on this player welfare issue, and we will be making further representation through the GPA.

“To conclude, Clare GAA stand fully by the comments issued by the Clare senior hurling manager,” the statement reads.

