Bernard Flynn resigns as Meath u-20 Gaelic football manager

Former Meath Gaelic football star Bernard Flynn has resigned from his position as manager of the Meath u-20 team.

Certain players in the squad were set to be unavailable for the championship, as they would be lining out for the Meath senior team.

Flynn explained the reasoning behind his departure in a statement forwarded to the Meath Chronicle.

Meath senior footballers are playing Carlow or Longford in the championship.

“I undertook to accept the role of managing and developing the Meath u-20 squad based on a verbal and written agreement that the senior players would be released for championship, an issue that has caused difficulties for previous management,” the statement reads.

“Confirmation was received today that this agreement, which is underpinned by a signed charter, including a commitment from the Chairman Coiste an Mi and the senior manager, will not be honoured therefore making the position of the u20 manager, and my backroom team, untenable.

“Having put heart and soul into working with such a great group of guys, against a backdrop of the Covid pandemic, it is with a heavy heart and much regret that I have resigned as manager.

“At the heart of this decision is the best interest of Meath football, something I have stressed since the outset of agreeing to take on this role, and I feel that my integrity would be called into question in following any other course of action.” Bernard Flynn previously managed Mullingar Shamrocks. Flynn’s previous managerial experience had been with Mullingar Shamrocks, for two seasons from 2014-2015. The backroom team in Meath included Graham Reilly, Graham Geraghty, Shane Supple, Robbie Brennan and Peter Leahy. The 56-year-old won two All-Irelands titles with Meath in 1987 and 1988 respectively.

