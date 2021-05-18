Barry Kelly feels hurling critics should provide evidence to back up claims

Barry Kelly would like pundits to provide more video evidence.

Former All-Ireland hurling final referee Barry Kelly did not agree with the sentiments expressed by the Allianz League Sunday pundits regarding the state of hurling refereeing.

The Westmeath whistler had an illustrious career, refereeing four All-Ireland deciders. He feels that Jackie Tyrrell and Ursula Jacob were wrong to agree with Limerick manager John Kiely, who recently expressed frustration with the way the game has gone.

“I was a bit annoyed that Jackie and Ursula went on about the state of hurling, agreeing with what John Kiely said, and they couldn’t offer one piece of video evidence to back it up,” Kelly told the Irish Examiner.

“You can make blanket statements like that all you want but they don’t carry much weight if you don’t prove it. If they’re so strong about it, show us where James Owens made so many errors in Salthill or show us where Johnny Murphy did the same in Thurles.”

Barry Kelly feels hurling is a very tough game to referee.

Kelly feels that hurling is a difficult sport to referee, remarking how there have been so many rule changes over the past few years.

“There have probably been more rule changes in the last seven or eight years than in the previous 40,” he said.

You’re taking one of the most difficult field-officiating jobs and making it more difficult. Lads blow smoke about rugby but the ball mightn’t move five yards in 10 minutes with scrums and resets and getting to the try-line.

“I’ve seen the sin bin a couple of times,” he said.

“Seán Stack had a textbook one in Nowlan Park where the Antrim player (Keelan Molloy) was going to get a shot off but was fouled by Kilkenny player (Conor Browne).

“Now whether he was going to score or not is irrelevant — it’s that he was denied a goal-scoring opportunity. But I can see the concerns that more clarity has to be brought to the rule because it is adding another layer of difficulty to the job.”

