Andrew O’Shaughnessy suggests Limerick are being refereed differently to other counties

“The way I see it is Limerick are being refereed a bit different to other teams.”

Former Limerick star Andrew O’Shaughnessy is not happy with the way that his county’s matches are being officiated.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, O’Shaughnessy remarked how he felt Limerick are being refereed differently to other sides.

Andrew O’Shaughnessy wants consistency with how the rules are applied.

“John Kiely spoke after the Galway game about not being informed of how the rules are applied and he was ridiculed,” O’Shaughnessy said.

“I don’t know if it’s my uneducated point of view or being out of the limelight but the way I see it is Limerick are being refereed a bit different to other teams.

“You see a tackle going in and a free is given, no problem, but then the opposition does the same and there’s no free. Consistency is all anyone is looking for, I suppose.”

Former Limerick star not worried about poor start to the league.

Limerick have failed to win any of their first three league matches though O’Shaughnessy is unconcerned by his county’s poor start to the league. Limerick won all 13 of their competitive matches in 2020.

Kiely’s side will have two players suspended for their game against Cork on Saturday as both Seamus Flanagan and Kyle Hayes were sent off against Waterford in the last round.

“The league is funny this year because of the Covid environment. It’s more a case of trying out a couple of players, the supporting players if you will, because they more or less know what team they’re going to have for Championship,” he said.

“Whether or not they put out a strong team this weekend, they will want to win but I’m not too sure the result is of huge concern, more the attitude.

“I’d be hoping Limerick will get back to where they were last year but right now you’re seeing teams trying to reach the standard where Limerick were and that’s understandable.”

Andrew O’Shaughnessy played for Limerick from 2002 to 2011 and he was a star player when the Munster side reached the 2007 All-Ireland final.

