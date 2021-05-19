Cavan dual star Aishling Sheridan full of praise for TG4

Cavan Ladies footballer Aishling Sheridan is also a star AFLW player.

Cavan Gaelic footballer Aishling Sheridan is currently a star dual sportsperson, under contract with Australian Rules side Collingwood in the AFLW and also represents her county in Ladies football.

Sheridan played in an AFLW preliminary final in 2021, which is the equivalent of a semi-final, and TG4 had been broadcasting some of the games. The Cavan star was full of praise for the Irish language station for doing this and noted how the locals in Cavan took great interest in her fortunes due to the games being broadcast on TV.

TG4 showed many of this season’s AFLW games.

“I know I can probably speak on behalf of all the Irish players who were playing in the AFLW when I say about the support that we got from back home on whether you knew the players or you didn’t, no matter where they were from, was absolutely phenomenal,” the Cavan footballer said.

“Full credit to TG4 for the coverage they gave the games. It’s funny, the Australians even noticed the support that the Irish were getting. There was so much interaction. With the games being at difficult times, sometimes they were at three in the morning so we didn’t expect anyone to be watching them at that time but there were a good few people watching them.

“The messages I received personally in the 10 weeks I was playing was absolutely phenomenal. It really warmed your heart to see people who mightn’t have ever seen the game before getting such pleasure out of watching the games.

“I had a message from an elderly person who was probably in their 80s or 90s from Cavan saying how every weekend they looked forward to watching the games. It’s something really heartwarming. Full credit to TG4 because without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.”

Aishling Sheridan’s transition back to Gaelic football from Australian rules.

Sheridan admitted that it has been difficult for her to transition back to Gaelic football from Australian Rules, as both codes use a different shaped ball.

“I’m not going to lie, the transition has been a bit difficult,” she said.

“I suppose last year when I came home I had a full 10, 12-week lockdown to prepare myself whereas I only had the 10 to 14 days to prepare myself this time. So far it’s all getting better.

“I’ve been doing my own extra bits every day to just, I suppose, get comfortable on the ball, self confidence is a big thing so just getting more time holding the round ball as opposed to an oval ball, that can make a massive difference.

“But delighted to be home, delighted to be back home with family and be back in with Cavan. We have a new setup this year, a lot of new girls, and a lot of new faces on the panel. It’s been a good challenge but I’m definitely delighted to be back.”

Cavan face Monaghan in Clones this Sunday in the Lidl Ladies National Football League and it is one of 50 games in the competition that will be streamed live, free of charge, available here.

