Wexford v Limerick: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The All-Ireland Champions return to action on Sunday.

Limerick return to league action on Sunday afternoon, as they take on Wexford in the Allianz Hurling League Group A away from home.

The Shannonsiders head into Sunday’s showdown having won Liam McCarthy last year, seeing off Cork with a sensational display in the Croke Park decider.

But they will have to reset ahead of the start of their 2022 campaign, taking on a Wexford side who will be looking to claim a scalp or two this year, starting on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wexford v Limerick in the National League.

Wexford v Limerick: What time and TV channel is it on?

Wexford v Limerick in the National League will take place on Sunday February 6th, with both teams looking to get their respective campaigns off to a good start. after two poor results respectively in their National League openers.

Throw in for the game is at 1.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 1.15pm. The coverage will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary from Mac Dara Mac Donncha.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Wexford v Limerick: What is at stake?

For Wexford, they will be hoping to stun the reigning All-Ireland champions on home soil at Wexford Park on Sunday afternoon.

And should they so, it would give them a superb platform to go on and impress in their National League grouping, that also includes Offaly and Dublin.

For Limerick, however, the result may not be of paramount importance, but it does serve as an opportunity to build momentum ahead of the summer months.

Manager John Kiely has steered his side to two Liam McCarthy crowns in a row; and he will be hell-bent in his desire to secure a historic third.

Wexford v Limerick: What are the odds?

In terms of the betting odds, Limerick are heavy favourites to leave Wexford with a full complement of points.

Limerick have been priced – at time of writing – as 1/6 favourites. Wexford, on the other hand, have been priced at 9/2.

The odds of a draw have been placed at 12/1.

Team News

Team news will emerge in due course.

