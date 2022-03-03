Waterford v Tipperary: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The two Munster rivals take on one another on Saturday.

Waterford head into this weekend’s Allianz National Hurling league action on Saturday looking to maintain their strong start to the year.

After an unbeaten start that has yielded two wins and a draw, the Deise appear to be a side in form, and with a lot of confidence.

But they will be very conscious that they will not have it their own way at all against a Tipperary side who are still well in the hunt in the Allianz National Hurling League, despite losing to Dublin last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about Waterford v Tipperary in the National League.

Waterford v Tipperary: What time and TV channel is it on?

Waterford v Tipperary in the National League will take place on Sunday, March 6th at Walsh Park after two wins for both sides so far in their league campaigns.

Throw in for the game is at 1.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 1.15pm. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Waterford v Tipperary: What are the odds?

With both sides in relatively good form, Waterford are slight favourites to emerge from this contest with all the points, and this is reflected by the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Waterford are favourites with Paddy Power at 8/13, while Tipperary can be backed at 6/4.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 9/1.

Team News.

Team news will be revealed in due course.

