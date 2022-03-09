Tyrone v Dublin: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The two rivals take on one another on Sunday.

Dublin head into this weekend’s Allianz National Football league action on Sunday knowing that they must win away to Tyrone to retain any hope of playing Division 1 football next season.

After a dismal start that has yielded four successive defeats, the Sky Blues are on the brink of being relegated to Division 2, and they will not have it their own way on Sunday in Omagh against Tyrone.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tyrone v Dublin on in the National League.

Tyrone v Dublin: What time and TV channel is it on?

Tyrone v Dublin in the National League will take place on Sunday, March 13th after two poor results respectively in their last National League games.

Throw in for the game is at 3.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

Tickets should be purchased online and then either printed or downloaded BEFORE arriving at the venue.

Admission to this match is only available by the purchase of an Online Ticket.https://t.co/zprU4B96P2 — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) March 8, 2022

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 3.30pm. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Tyrone v Dublin: What is at stake?

For a league game between Dublin and Tyrone, there is plenty riding on this latest instalment of rivalry between the two counties.

While the Dubs have enjoyed most, if not all of the success between the pair in recent years, Tyrone are the reigning All-Ireland senior football champions.

Couple that with Dublin’s remarkable decline, Tyrone will be looking to pile the misery on Dessie Farrell’s out of sorts side.

Tyrone v Dublin: What are the odds?

While Dublin are in a crisis, they still are only slight underdogs against Tyrone, and that is reflected with the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Tyrone are favourites with Paddy Power at 10/11, while Dublin can be backed at 6/5.

Our Senior Footballers are on the road this weekend as they travel to Omagh to face @TyroneGAALive. All ticket information 👉🏻 https://t.co/kY52dDx6Ic pic.twitter.com/FhRkULbMUK — CLG Átha Cliath- Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 8, 2022

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 13/2.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

