Tipperary v Kilkenny: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

A huge rivalry renews itself on Sunday.

Tipperary take on Kilkenny in their first home league game of the 2022 season, with Semple Stadium set to host the latest instalment of their bitter rivalry.

And while it is a National League clash, it is unlikely that there will be any let-up in this age-old rivalry on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tipperary v Kilkenny in the National League.

Tipperary v Kilkenny: What time and TV channel is it on?

Tipperary v Kilkenny in the National League will take place on Sunday, February 13th, with the Premier County hoping to get one over on their most bitter foes.

Both sides come into the game following wins, with Kilkenny surviving a late Antrim fightback, while Tipp saw off Laois in their opener with a four-point win

Throw in for the game is at 3.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

Tickets for all Allianz League games must be purchased in advance of arrival at grounds. There will be no ticket sales at any venue. Tickets costing €15 can be purchased online via https://t.co/9XevN6kVyp and from selected Centra and SuperValu stores, under 16's are free.

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 3.30pm. The game will also be available to watch on the TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Tipperary v Kilkenny: What is at stake?

In a rematch of the 2019 All-Ireland final, there is little more than local rivalry spoils on offer to the winner of the game between Tipperary and Kilkenny on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams come into the game off the back of opening day wins in the league, and they will be hoping to do similar on Sunday.

A win for either side, however, would come at an important time, with the Cats and the Premier County looking to build some much-needed momentum ahead of the summer months.

Tipperary v Kilkenny: What are the odds?

In terms of the betting odds, Tipperary are slight favourites to emerge with all the points.

Tipperary have been priced – at time of writing – as 1/2 favourites. Kilkenny, on the other hand, have been priced at 15/8.

Seamus Callanan lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup for Tipperary pic.twitter.com/s90Cu3wOnV — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) August 18, 2019

The odds of a draw have been placed at 9/1.

Team News

Team news will emerge in due course.

