David Clifford inspires UL to Sigerson Cup final showdown against NUIG

Kerry star David Clifford turned in another classy performance to steer UL into the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup final at the expense of DCU at Dr. Cullen Park in Carlow.

Clifford racked up a five-point tally, as UL reached the Sigerson Cup final for the first time since 1997, with a 0-14 to 0-11 win.

The night’s other game was just as dramatic, as NUIG saw off MTU Kerry by three points in an extra-time thriller. The Galwegians marched past their Kerry opposition late on in that game, winning by a scoreline of 0-18 to 0-15.

The final will take place next week at Carlow IT, with a throw-in time of 7.30pm on Wednesday, February 16th.

And while it was a night of closely-fought contests, it was also a night in which David Clifford showcased his undoubted quality.

The Kerry star inspired his UL team, who were without injured duo Stefan Okunbor and Eoghan McLaughlin, to victory against their Dublin opponents.

While the Munster side ran out three-point winners in the end, it was a tense contest in Carlow, with the scores deadlocked up until the 52nd minute.

But Clifford was able to inspire his college to a Sigerson Cup final, with DCU edged out by a slim margin.

NUIG need extra-time to see off MTU Kerry.

In the night’s other game, Matthew Tierney helped inspire NUIG to victory with an eight-point haul, as they too ran out three-point winners against MTU Kerry.

The Kerry college, however, finished the game with 12-men, as Dara Moynihan, Jack Savage, and Tom Brosnan were all dismissed late on in the contest.

The final will take place in front of the TG4 cameras on Wednesday evening, with coverage beginning at 7.20pm ahead of a 7.30pm throw-in.

The Winner for NUIG! See Tomo Culhane send the Galway college into the @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup Final.

