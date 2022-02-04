Fitzgibbon Cup last-eight draw revealed after UL’s dominant win

The draws have been finalised.

UL will host MTU Cork in the quarter-final stage of the Fitzgibbon Cup, as the draw for the last-eight of the competition was finalised following last night’s action.

UL secured their place in the last-eight on Thursday night, following a comprehensive win at the expense of TU Dublin, recording a remarkable 23-point win against their Dublin foes.

They will now take on MTU Cork, who will play the in-form Limerick outfit by virtue of finishing second in their group; losing narrowly to GMIT last night, by a score of 1-19 to 1-17.

Fitzgibbon Cup last-eight draw unveiled.

Elsewhere in the Fitzgibbon Cup, NUI Galway will host Waterford IT, whereas IT Carlow will take on UCC on home soil.

NUI Galway topped their respective group with three wins from three, seeing off UCC to claim top-spot in Group A.

IT Carlow’s home tie has been confirmed after they too won their group, edging out Waterford IT to secure pole position.

In group’s C and D, UL and GMIT ran out winners, with TU Dublin and MTU Cork coming as runners-up. The ties will be played next week, on February 9, and 10.

Sigerson Cup semi-final draw revealed.

In the Sigerson Cup, reigning champions DCU will take on UL in a mouth-watering clash. Meanwhile, MTU Kerry will face NUI Galway in the other last-four showdown.

DCU head into the semi-final stage having seen off Ulster University by a single point in their quarter-final fixture; winning by a score of 2-12 to 2-11.

Their opponents, UL, also came through their last-eight encounter, defeating Queens University Belfast by a five-point margin.

In the other last-four clash, MTU Kerry will take on NUI Galway, with the Kerry outfit heading into their semi-final showdown off the back of an utterly dominant win against Maynooth University.

NUI Galway, on the other hand, edged past Letterkenny Institute of Technology by a score of 2-8 to 1-8.

Both games will take place on February 10th, with throw-in times at 6pm, and 7.30pm respectively.

