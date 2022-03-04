Shane Dowling reveals surprise All-Ireland dark horses pick

An interesting take from Shane Dowling.

Limerick All-Ireland winner Shane Dowling has revealed his surprise dark horse for the Liam McCarthy Cup come the summer month’s at GAA HQ.

Dowling’s own Limerick have endured a rather difficult start to the year, losing all of their games so far, despite reigning supreme over the last couple of years.

But Dowling is not concerned by the recent slide on Shannonside, as he revealed his surprise pick for an All-Ireland contender this year, talking about Wexford.

Shane Dowling on Wexford.

“I have believed for the last four years they have a team that’s good enough to fight for top honours,” Dowling wrote in his column for RTE Sport. “When you go through their team they are seriously balanced, with some of the country’s top players.

“I don’t know Darragh Egan or the sky above him, but what I have heard over the last number of years is how well regarded he is.

“They seem to be tipping away working hard, and going to Ennis to beat Clare, and Salthill to beat Galway is no easy thing to do.

“I often wonder come the end of the championship would we look back and laugh at some of our comments and predictions from throughout the league, but I don’t think so this year. Wexford will surely be in the first three in Leinster.

“They will keep progressing, with Lee Chin still to come back in, why can’t they be in Croke Park come July?”

Wexford’s 2022 hopes.

While Dowling’s opinion of Wexford may be well-grounded, he also saw Limerick stunned by the Slaneysiders earlier this year.

And since that opening day win, Wexford have picked up a number of impressive wins.

What did Davy Fitzgerald make of the way his former Wexford players performed in their win over Limerick? #RTEGAA #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/xxLQ5VMhOr — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 6, 2022

So far, both Clare and Galway have suffered defeat against Wexford in 2022, along with Limerick.

