Sean Cavanagh fearful of Dublin’s future as ‘creeks’ emerge

“They are names that don’t strike the same fear as the Bernard Brogan’s and the Kevin McMenamin’s,” he said on RTE about Dublin’s squad.

“I’m looking at that team-sheet tonight, and I’m looking at the subs. Before there would always be a Michael Darragh McAauley and a Paul Mannion, guys like that.

“[But] I probably know one player off the bench. Before it was an achievement to make the bench in a Dublin team before. What I’m saying is that they’re not replacing the elite players that they had with players of the same level.”

“The systematic regime that Jim Gavin had is now breaking up” – Sean Cavanagh and Colm O’Rourke discuss whether Dublin are truly in decline #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/L1mmeZ4qeS — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) January 29, 2022

While questioning Dublin’s future, Cavanagh was interrupted by Colm O’Rourke who did his best to pour cold water on Cavanagh’s claims.

But the Tyrone hero doubled down on his assertions amid O’Rourke’s words.

“I’m saying that the systematic regime that [Jim] Gavin had is now breaking up,” he added. “Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Stephen Cluxton.. All of those things have happened. Even the small things of driving down [on] their own.

“I saw on social media a picture of the Dubs jerseys hanging up in the the changing room here tonight, and all the numbers [were] there. With Jim [Gavin] you’d hardly have known the game was happening, never mind our broadcast..

“I can just see the little creeks that Gavin used to have locked down..”

Heading into Dublin’s National League campaign, they did win the O’Byrne Cup, but a dismal first-half showing against Armagh has led to more questions than answers for Dessie Farrell’s side.

Dublin return to action next week away to Kerry in Tralee, before they then take on Mayo at Croke Park two weeks later.