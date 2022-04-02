Sam Mulroy reacts as Louth see off Limerick in Division 3 decider

A great day for Louth.

Louth captain Sam Mulroy revelled in his side’s Division 3 title success, as the Wee County saw off Limerick in their Croke Park decider.

Mulroy helped inspire Mickey Harte‘s side to a dominant win at GAA HQ, keeping their Munster foes at bay with a 1-14 to 0-12 success at the Jones’ Road venue.

But most importantly for Louth, it was their first National League crown in six years, as they eventually ran home comfortable winners.

“I am privileged to lead this group of men out here today..”

Speaking after being presented with the Division 3 crown, Mulroy reflected on a tough encounter against the Shannonsiders.

“A big thanks to Limerick for an exceptional match. It was a tough match,” he began.

“I suppose it has been a long time since a Louth man stood up here [on the Hogan Stand], and I am privileged to lead this group of men out here today, and over the last couple of years.

“For every Louth person out there, thank you all and let’s have a cracking Championship.”

Limerick v Louth.

Louth’s win caps off their fine promotion winning campaign, having sealed their place in Division 2 just last week.

That was after they saw off Wicklow in their final league game by seven points away from home.

As a result of their win at Croke Park, the win sets them up nicely ahead of their opener Leinster Championship clash against Carlow.

The winner of that tie will face Kildare in the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

