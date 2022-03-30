Roscommon v Galway: TV details, throw-in time and team news for Allianz Football League Division 2 Final

Roscommon v Galway TV details.

Roscommon and Galway will provide some must-watch TV this weekend as the two Connacht rivals go head-to-head for the right to be crowned Allianz Football League Division 2 champions.

After nearly three months of action, we’re down to the final two teams in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League after Galway and Roscommon topped their division.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Allianz Football League Division 2 decider.

What TV channel will Kerry v Mayo be on?

Roscommon v Galway will be broadcast live on TG4 from 1.30pm on Sunday, April 3rd.

We were delighted to have the opportunity to welcome a group of brave, resilient people to Dr Hyde Park today. They have travelled to Cuisle, Roscommon to find refuge from the horrors of the war in Ukraine.#RosGAA 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/WleQieHEuW — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) March 27, 2022

What time is throw-in?

Throw-in at Croke Park in Dublin at 1.45pm.

WE ARE GOING UP!!!! We will play Galway in the Division 2 final next Sunday in Croke Park. #Rosgaa pic.twitter.com/Kpfu6fdqUS — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) March 27, 2022

What is the team news?

Team news from both teams will be updated later in the week.

How did both counties get here?

Galway finished first in Division 2, ahead of Roscommon who claimed second spot behind the Tribesmen.

Roscommon, however, reached the final after seeing off Galway in their league regulation finale, winning by a thrilling scoreline of 1-20 to 1-15 at Dr. Hyde Park.

The defeat was Galway’s first of their league campaign, with Roscommon securing promotion back to Division 1 after an unbeaten campaign.

#AllianzLeague Football Finals

Double header coming up in Croke Park on Sunday. GALWAY V ROSCOMMON

🕐1:45 PM

📺 Live on TG4 📺

(E.T. if Necessary & Winner on the Day applies) 🎟️Match Tickets are now on Sale🎟️https://t.co/jGuUhcB5vJ Where #YourEdge belongs pic.twitter.com/OpH2dpVQdh — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) March 29, 2022

Read More About: galway gaa, roscommon gaa