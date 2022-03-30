Close sidebar

Roscommon v Galway: TV details, throw-in time and team news for Allianz Football League Division 2 Final

by Andrew Dempsey
Roscommon v Galway

Roscommon v Galway TV details.

Roscommon and Galway will provide some must-watch TV this weekend as the two Connacht rivals go head-to-head for the right to be crowned Allianz Football League Division 2 champions.

After nearly three months of action, we’re down to the final two teams in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League after Galway and Roscommon topped their division.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Allianz Football League Division 2 decider.

What TV channel will Kerry v Mayo be on?

Roscommon v Galway will be broadcast live on TG4 from 1.30pm on Sunday, April 3rd.

What time is throw-in?

Throw-in at Croke Park in Dublin at 1.45pm.

What is the team news?

Team news from both teams will be updated later in the week.

How did both counties get here?

Galway finished first in Division 2, ahead of Roscommon who claimed second spot behind the Tribesmen.

Roscommon, however, reached the final after seeing off Galway in their league regulation finale, winning by a thrilling scoreline of 1-20 to 1-15 at Dr. Hyde Park.

The defeat was Galway’s first of their league campaign, with Roscommon securing promotion back to Division 1 after an unbeaten campaign.

Read next: Kerry v Mayo: TV details, throw-in time and team news for Allianz Football League Division 1 Final

