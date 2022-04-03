Roscommon claim Division 2 title with sensational Diarmuid Murtagh winner

A great day for the Rossies.

Roscommon claimed the Allianz National Football League Division 2 title with a nail-biting 1-20 to 0-22 win against Connacht rivals Galway, thanks to a stunning late goal from Diarmuid Murtagh.

Murtagh danced his way through a number of Galway defenders, before arrowing his strike into the top corner of the net.

And importantly for Anthony Cunningham’s side, the goal proved to be telling, as his side won out by a single point ahead of their Championship opener against Sligo or New York in a few week’s time.

Diarmuid Murtagh fires home Croke Park stunner.

While Galway were just about edged out by a point, they did fight back from six points down to make a fist of it at the death, but it was noth enough.

The sides went in at the break level at 0-09 to 0-09, before Cunningham’s charges raced clear of Galway.

And sensing a dramatic fightback from Galway, Murtagh struck with one of the great Croke Park goals, forcing his way through a number of bodies in the process.

Roscommon v Galway.

While Murtagh’s goal was important, he was not Roscommon’s only notable scorer of the day.

His brother, Ciarain also picked up a four-point tally, whereas skipper Donie Smith, and Conor Cox also fired five points apiece.

With both teams already promoted to Division 1, the final result was relatively insignificant, although it does serve as a welcome boost to Roscommon ahead of their Connacht Championship opener against Sligo or New York.

