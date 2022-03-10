Philly McMahon fears for GAA future amid Dublin’s ‘harsh’ media debate

Philly McMahon has hit back.

Ex-Dublin star Philly McMahon has hit out at the ‘harsh’ media commentary surrounding his former inter-county side, as Dublin’s struggles continue this year.

After their All-Ireland defeat to Mayo last summer, Dessie Farrell’s Dubs have continued their alarming slide, losing four games in a row in their National League campaign.

But speaking yesterday at the launch of the Darkness Into Light 2022, McMahon hit out at the ‘harsh’ media commentary that Farrell and his Dublin have been subjected to.

“It is obviously selling, isn’t it?..”

When asked for his thoughts on the continued pressure placed on Farrell, he began: “I think I need to ask youse that question, youse are the ones writing about it,” he said, as quoted by the Irish Examiner.

“It is obviously selling, isn’t it? I think it’s so harsh when you look at it. Even look at the top five counties competing for an All-Ireland this year, he (Farrell) has won more than them in two years and none of their heads are getting called for.

“There are managers there longer than Dessie and they haven’t won anything.

“I just think the success Dublin have had is breeding this negativity in the energy around…or as I’ve said, the rumours that there’s things going wrong in the camp.

“It’s just the way GAA is going. We are a little bit behind other professional sports teams in that respect, in terms of the way society treats GAA players, but it’s getting there and it’s worrying.”

Dublin GAA.

For now at least, Dublin do have an opportunity to try and make amends for their wretched National League start, as they take on Tyrone on Sunday.

While Dublin have especially struggled, Tyrone have not been without their early troubles either, so it makes for a fascinating contest on Sunday.

Throw-in is at 3.45pm, and the game will be aired live on TG4. You can get the full details of that here.

Read More About: Dessie Farrell, dublin gaa, philly mcmahon