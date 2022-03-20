‘Different gravy’ – RTE pundits laud Tyrone star in big win v Mayo

A big performance from Peter Harte.

RTE analysts Kevin McStay and Sean Cavanagh heaped praise on Tyrone star Peter Harte in the Red Hand’s crucial Allianz National League win at home to Mayo.

Fighting off relegation, Tyrone saw off Mayo by 0-11 to 0-09 to ease their relegation concerns, but it was their elder statesmen that helped them to their win.

Key to the win was Harte, who impressed during the contest, and in turn earned praise from McStay and Cavanagh who were on duty for the game on RTE.

“He’s different gravy, this lad..”

“I’ve been a longtime admirer, and Sean [Cavanagh] is in full agreement with me,” McStay began in his half-time analysis. “He’s different gravy, this lad.

“The points that we’re showing, he’s showing off every aspect of the game.

“He has gorgeous balance and skill, and a fabulous left foot. But his energy tonight, the way he is driving Tyrone on, you can see that he is well up for it. He’s been doing that all his career.”

Cavanagh played with Harte for a spell in Tyrone, and while he was coming towards the end of his playing days when Harte burst onto the scene, he is still mightily impressed with his ex-teammate.

“Look, he’s a total footballer,” Cavanagh added. “He is someone who could play from 2 to 15. And the other thing to point out is that he is 32 or 33.

“He’s been on the go with this Tyrone team since 2010 and to have that power and physique at this age, he’s driving them forward.”

Tyrone v Mayo.

While Harte’s performance was a positive, the result was of paramount importance to the All-Ireland champions.

After succumbing to a dismal defeat at home to Dublin last time out, the Red Hand battled back well to secure the win against Mayo.

The win puts them three points clear of Dublin who are bottom of the table in Division 1, although Dublin do have a game in hand on their Ulster rivals.

Next up for Tyrone is an away trip to Kerry, where they conclude their league campaign.

