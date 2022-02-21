Pat Spillane explains big Kerry improvements

Pat Spillane was pleased with Kerry’s display.

Kerry legend Pat Spillane heaped praise on the Kingdom as they continue to learn from their All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone last year.

Kerry have won two of their three Allianz National League games thus far, seeing off Dublin and Donegal in recent weeks.

But their recent improvement, and learnings, as Spillane put it, comes amid their All-Ireland semi-final heartache last year.

“They are an intelligent team, and they are learning during the game..”

“Kerry always struggle against a blanket defence, and against the wind, Donegal brought all their players back,” Spillane explained on the Sunday Game. “It was a struggle for Kerry when it was two points each after 30 minutes.

“But the great thing about this Kerry team is that they are an intelligent team, and they are learning during the game.

“In the second-half, they kicked seven points without reply. Sean O’Shea was brilliant..

“They’re learning” Pat Spillane puts the microscope over Kerry’s change in approach in attack so far this year #RTEGAA #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/nrKANhEg8j — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 20, 2022

“What I like about Kerry this year is the kick-passing. Kerry are good kick-passers and are good at moving the ball, and not taking the ball into contact. I think that’s vital.

“Last year against Tyrone, there was one glaring statistic that stood out. Kerry turned over the ball 30-times in the final third of the field. But in all of the games this year, they are playing the ball around, but they are not taking the ball into contact.

“They’re learning.”

And while Kerry have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign, stiffer tests do lie in waiting for them.

Next up, they face a long trip to Inniskeen, taking on Monaghan, before then hosting Mayo a few weeks later on home soil.

But in saying that, they are in a strong position to pounce on their major All-Ireland opportunity this year.

