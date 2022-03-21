Pat Spillane hits out at ‘human error’ in costly Fermanagh draw

“It’s a shame that human error could cost the team that place.”

Pat Spillane has bemoaned that ‘human error’ is likely to cost Fermanagh their place in the All-Ireland senior football championship, after their draw with Westmeath in the National Football League.

And they could have won the game if a point was awarded to Sean Quigley, one that was incorrectly adjudged to have been wide.

As a result, Fermanagh are unlikely to be able to take their place in the Sam Maguire, and are now likely to compete in the Tailteann Cup.

“I feel sorry for Fermanagh, they have never won a provincial title..”

Later this year, Fermanagh will begin their All-Ireland campaign with an Ulster Championship showdown against Tyrone, a game that they are unlikely to win.

And Spillane has raised the point that this error is likely to cost Fermanagh dearly.

The panel on the Sean Quigley point that wasn’t as Fermanagh drew with Westmeath in their Division 3 encounter in Mullingar #rtegaa #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/SBYADoal2e — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 20, 2022

“To everyone seemingly in the crowd, to me and to all of us looking here, it looked like it had gone over the bar,” Spillane said on RTE. “When we watch it clearly and watch the post, the ball is inside the post. That was a point.

“We can all talk about human error but in this case there was the referee, the linesman and the two umpires looking at it.

“I feel sorry for Fermanagh, they have never won a provincial title. They play Tyrone in the preliminary (in Ulster this year) and the chances of them winning are probably slim. Their best chance of playing in the All-Ireland is to get into Division 2.

“If they won today instead of drawing and then beat Limerick in their last game and get promoted, they would probably be in the last 16 for the All-Ireland.

“Because of that mistake, because of human error, they could be deprived of playing for the Sam Maguire. It’s a shame that human error could cost the team that place.”



While Fermanagh avoided defeat, they were unable to force their way into the top two of Division 3. As a result, they must win against Limerick next weekend, and hope others go their way.

Throw-in is at 2pm at the Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.

