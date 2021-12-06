All-Ireland winner Paddy McGrath calls time on Donegal inter-county career

The end of an era for Donegal.

Donegal 2012 All-Ireland SFC champion Paddy McGrath has confirmed his retirement from inter-county football, bringing an end to a 12-year long career for his county.

McGrath was part of Jim McGuinness’ All-Ireland winning side in 2012, and also played a key role in their All-Ireland SFC campaign in 2014, where they lost to Kerry in the Croke Park decider.

As well as one All-Ireland SFC title, the Ardara clubman won five Ulster titles, with the most recent of which coming in 2019, defeating Cavan in the final.

“To have played for Donegal just once, I never would have imagined that as a wee fella growing up,” McGrath told the Donegal News.

“But to have had 12 years and some medals to go along with it, it’s been amazing.

“The friends made and just the honour of wearing my county’s colours, it’s the stuff of dreams.”

Paddy finally bows out from County football after a fantastic career. Donegal’s loss is Ardara’s gain and we look forward to seeing him for many more years in our own green and gold jersey inspiring the next generation of Ardara footballers. What a career @mcgrath_2..! pic.twitter.com/vZIOx0Qi34 — CLG Ard an Rátha/Ardara GAA (@ArdaraGAA) December 6, 2021

Now 32, McGrath was part of the Donegal panel in the 2021 All-Ireland SFC that lost to Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final at Brewster Park.

He has, however, struggled with a string of injuries over the last two seasons, after picking up a torn cruciate injury in a defeat to Mayo in 2019.

He was also named as an All-Star nominee in 2012 when Donegal won the Sam Maguire, just the second time the county had done so in their history.

On their way to the 2012 final, McGrath was part of an imperious defence that stifled Mayo in the final, having seen off Cork and Kerry before that win.

