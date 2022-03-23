Ex-Dublin star Paddy Christie weighs in on GAA & GPA row

An alternative view.

Former Dublin star Paddy Christie has weighed in on the GAA’s well-know issues with the GPA over player expenses in recent weeks.

Christie, who is now Tipperary’s U20 boss, and senior coach, hit out somewhat at the GPA over the current impasse.

Currently, the GPA are seeking a resolution to players being left out of pocket over expenses, although nothing has been solved just yet.

But speaking today at the launch of the Eirgrid U20 All-Ireland Football Championship, Christie weighed on the current issues himself.

“Firstly, it hasn’t really been mentioned,” Christie began. “In the last while we haven’t mentioned too much external stuff because we’ve been so focused and trying to get our own ship sorted, and trying to keep our heads above water.

“I envy any team that is worrying too much about it. While it’s important that all of that stuff is done right. But for ourselves over the last six weeks, we’ve been trying to get ourselves sorted and in order. It was tough going.

From left to right, Offaly U20 All-Ireland winning footballer Cormac Egan, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy, EirGrid Chief Executive Mark Foley, Tipperary U20 manager Paddy Christie and Armagh U20 manager Oisín McConville.@Offaly_GAA @TipperaryGAA @Armagh_GAA — EirGrid Plc (@EirGrid) March 23, 2022

“My idea hasn’t changed since I was playing. I think players should be well looked after. I think the GAA, in general, have always tried to do that.

“And I don’t think the majority of players can accuse their county of not looking after them. I can only speak for Tipperary. People say to me that the hurlers get treated better, but I have to rubbish that.

“I see the county board treating both codes as the same. There’s more support, and financial backing from companies for the hurlers, but that’s natural.

“With Dublin, the sponsors were in with hurlers because they wanted to be in with the footballers. Lets be honest, football is the number one sport in Dublin. That’s not bad, or disgraceful. It’s just life that there is a more powerful code. In this case, Tipperary is a big hurling county.

For me, the players and management have been well looked after, and what we look for, within reason, is granted. I don’t ever feel players are unfairly treated.”

Paddy Christie on the GAA v GPA row.

Christie, however, did concede that players must be suitably rewarded for giving up a large chunk of their life to play sport at an elite level.

Although, he did also suggest that the GAA value each player who competes within the sport.

“I do think that you should have everything put in place because you’re giving over an awful lot of your life,” he added. “There’s a lot of money you can make by doing extra work.

“If you’re going to start playing at 20/21, and play into your 30s, you are going to miss out on a lot of things, and I think you should be very well looked after as a result. But I don’t ever think they are taken for granted.

“If the GAA get things wrong, they always do it with the best interest of the players at heart. There just might be constraints with the likes of Covid, attendances and advertising dropping.

“I think any player who gets a shot at playing in Croke Park can feel very valued by the GAA.”

