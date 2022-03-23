Paddy Christie “not surprised” by Dublin’s dip

A fair take?

Former Dublin footballer Paddy Christie has claimed that his native countie’s demise is not entirely surprising, when speaking to the media on Wednesday.

Christie was on hand to launch the Eirgrid U20 All-Ireland Football Championship at Croke Park, and did not hold back in expressing his thoughts on Dublin’s supposed demise.

This weekend, Dublin take on Monaghan in Clones, with Division 1 survival on the line. But rather than ‘falling off a cliff’, Christie feels Dublin will have a ‘soft landing’ instead.

“I do think in the next couple of years they [will] retreat into the chasing pack..”

“I’ve said this before, and you are tired of hearing me say the same thing for the last four or five years,” Christie began. “I felt that things were beginning to drop. And I’m not changing my opinion that I don’t see the calibre of players there.

“I don’t blame Dessie Farrell, I don’t blame the coaching, and I don’t blame the county board or anything like that.

Our Senior footballers are on the road to Clones to face @monaghangaa in a critical Allianz league game this Sunday. See link for all ticket information 👇🏻https://t.co/XjOXK8TwYz pic.twitter.com/4RDVbFutWO — CLG Átha Cliath- Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 22, 2022

“I will easily put my hand up because I’m not as up to date with things anymore because I’m so involved with Tipperary. I don’t even see the matches anymore. It’s not like I don’t look, I just can’t on top of being in the car to Tipperary all the time.

“But for me, it was always on the cards. I think that Dublin may win an All-Ireland this year but I think it’s certainly not a done deal anymore.

“I do think in the next couple of years they [will] retreat into the chasing pack with everyone else. Maybe Tyrone or Kerry will push forward or the likes of Armagh or Galway might jump up.

“But for me, Dublin were always going to drop back a bit, because the same conveyor belt of players is just not there.”

Paddy Christie on Dublin’s demise.

Dublin, however, have been hit by a raft of departures over the last few years, with Stephen Cluxton, Paul Mannion and Philly McMahon all departing the squad. Jack McCaffrey has also left the Sky Blues.

But Christie stopped short of blaming Farrell for Dublin’s decline given the limitations of what is coming through at the underage ranks.

“There’s no point blaming Dessie Farrell,” he added. “Losing Stephen Cluxton and Paul Mannion were massive, as was Jack McCaffrey. Dean Rock and James McCarthy are not far off the end, and Philly McMahon left as well.

“You’ve a lot of these guys and they just wear out. No amount of tactics, analysis or iPads or other bits that counted towards Dublin’s success matter when the players coming through aren’t of the same calibre.

“That’s the fault of nobody, it’s just life. You can’t dominate forever, and the wheels do eventually come off. But they come off slowly. They won’t fall off a cliff, it will just be a soft landing. That’s all.”

