AFL side Geelong Cats accept Oisin Mullin’s decision to stay home with Mayo

A boost for Mayo.

AFL side Geelong Cats have accepted the decision for Mayo’s Oisin Mullin to opt-out of making a move to Australia – just months after he made his decision to move Down Under.

Late on Sunday night, Mullin confirmed his intention to stay at home, rather than making a switch to Geelong for now, at least.

And just hours after news emerged from Mayo that Mullin would stay home, the AFL side issued a statement, accepting the decision made by the Mayo man.

The statement.

“Oisin Mullin today advised the club that he will remain in Ireland to play in the GAA with Mayo rather than take up an opportunity to play with the Cats,” they said.

“Geelong’s list manager Andrew Mackie recognised the difficulty Mullin faced in making his decisions and wished him well.

“Moving to a new country to take up a new game is a significant decision, and we respect the fact that Oisin has decided to remain at home,” Mackie said.

“We have enjoyed getting to know Oisin through this process and wish him well with Mayo as they seek an All-Ireland title. We hope he can achieve his goals both on and off the field.”

Prior to opting out of joining Geelong, Mullin was set to link up with two Irish players at the club in Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor.

Fellow Mayo native Rachel Kearns also signed on with Geelong last summer and will be hoping to play for the club for the first time in next year’s AFLW season.

Geelong performed well in last year’s AFL, having come third in the table, and securing their place in the playoffs.

The Cats reached the preliminary finals but suffered a heavy loss to eventual champions Melbourne in their semi-final encounter.

