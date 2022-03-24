Oisin McConville explains why Armagh have ‘realistic’ Ulster hopes in 2022

Oisin McConville is in a confident mood.

Armagh U20 coach Oisin McConville has claimed that Armagh have a realistic chance of securing success in the Ulster Championship this year.

McConville was speaking at the launch of the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship at Croke Park on Thursday when he made the claim.

“Armagh proved in the first six games of the league they are a match for anybody..”

The Orchard County have enjoyed a positive start to 2022, most notably beating Dublin at Croke Park.

And with the possibility of a National Football League final on the line this weekend, McConville was confident of his native county’s chance in Ulster.

“I think (Ulster) is realistic,” he explained. “Armagh proved in the first six games of the league they are a match for anybody. The league proves two things.

TICKETS: Donegal v Armagh AFL R7

Sun 27 March in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny. Throw-in 1.45pm ❗Due to limited capacity U16’s NEED a ticket for this fixture. Tickets: €5 Tickets on sale here: 👉 https://t.co/FDDaCt0gh1

Tickets will not be on sale at the venue.#AllianzLeague pic.twitter.com/4KJNVTfSFp — Armagh_GAA (@Armagh_GAA) March 22, 2022

“They are a match for anyone and they still have a wee bit left to travel, some learnings that need to be done.

“But Ulster has to be a realistic goal. It is made more difficult by the fact they go to Ballybofey first. Get out of there and Ulster is a real possibility for Armagh.”

Oisin McConville on Armagh’s hopes for 2022.

Armagh, however, are entering a phase of the year where the fixtures are piling up at a rate of knots.

And with the potential for an exciting summer ahead, the former Armagh stalwart stressed that Kieran McGeeney’s side are not yet in a position to prioritise a Championship campaign over league success.

“I don’t think we are at the stage where we can pick and choose,” he explained. “I think, you know, if we can get to a League final, that would be great, to get another game in Croke Park.

“I do understand that, you know, the games are coming thick and fast, and there seems to be a few injuries in the camp.

“So maybe the focus is not only a league final. But I still don’t think we’re at the stage here where we can start picking and choosing what games we want to win.

“I mean, if there’s an opportunity to get to a league final, we should take it. Even just that extra game would be great. It’s not entirely in Armagh’s hands. But a good win in Donegal would maintain that momentum and it’d be a good way to go into the Ulster Championship.

Today we launched the 2022 EirGrid GAA Football U20 All-Ireland Championship at Croke Park. This will be our eighth season to sponsor the country’s most promising young footballers as they power forward, realising their potential. #PoweringForward #EirGridGAA pic.twitter.com/rtsI9sT1C1 — EirGrid Plc (@EirGrid) March 23, 2022

“I think the big thing is, you know, how we do in the Ulster Championship. I think that’s a massive game going to Ballybofey. It’s a real challenge. It’s a game that three or four years ago you’d think we’re not going to win that.

“But I don’t think that’s the case now. I think that’s a very, very winnable game.”

Read More About: armagh gaa, oisin mcconville