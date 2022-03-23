Oisin McConville likens David Clifford to hurling great in ‘superstar’ claim

Is David Clifford a superstar?

Oisin McConville has claimed that Kerry star David Clifford as being one of the superstars of the modern game, at the launch of the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship today.

Clifford, 23, has established himself as one of the finest talents of his generation in Gaelic football, and his stardom is unlikely to stop growing.

On Sunday, the East Kerry clubman starred off the bench as Kerry claimed a 1-13 to 0-13 win away to Armagh, scoring 1-02 off the bench.

Oisin McConville on David Clifford: “He is a genuine superstar, and is probably in the ilk of Joe Canning..”

And watching on was current Armagh U20 coach McConville who remarked on Clifford’s superstar nature just days after the game.

“When I had to break the news to [my kids] that himself and Sean O’Shea were not on the panel, I mean, they were pretty disappointed, and verging on maybe not going at all,” McConville said when speaking to the media today.

“I genuinely noticed a couple of different bounces going on in the house since Sunday [when he played]. He is a genuine superstar, and is probably in the ilk of Joe Canning. That’s the only person I could think of who draws that enthusiasm.

“He also seems a great lad, given how good he is with kids with his time. To be fair, all of the GAA lads are like that but this guy is inundated with requests and people looking for things done.

“Genuinely, people who were there in Armagh on Sunday were there to see David Clifford. It’s probably a while since we had a player who is universally adored in the way Clifford is. And rightly so, he is different gravy.”

David Clifford.

Clifford, however, will be eyeing just his first All-Ireland senior football title this year, as the Kingdom hunt down success that eluded them last year.

Although, before they can think of that, they do have a National League final to look forward to, after topping Division 1 with relative ease.

They will find out their opponents for that encounter on Sunday, and you can find all the permutations for Sunday’s finale here.

Read More About: david clifford, Eirgrid U20 Championship, kerry gaa, oisin mcconville