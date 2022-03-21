National Football League permutations confirmed as Dublin look to beat the drop

A big week awaits the Dubs.

Will they or won’t they? Dublin head into this weekend’s National Football League finale knowing that they must win if they have a chance of securing their Division 1 status for next year.

But it is not only in Division 1 where the permutations are finely balanced, with Division 2, 3 and 4 all down for decision over the coming weekend.

As a result, we have you sorted as the Allianz National Football League comes down to the final day.

Division 1: Dublin chase top-flight survival.

The message is pretty simple for Dublin, they must win in order to stay up in Division 1. Their task, however, is a difficult one as they face Monaghan, who are also looking to ensure their own top-flight safety.

A draw will most likely not do for either side, so the Clones showdown will be a huge one.

If Dublin win, they require one of Tyrone, Kildare and/or Donegal to drop points. The same applies to Monaghan. Dublin, in light of their superior points difference may stay up if they draw, and Tyrone lose away to Kerry.

There is also a possibility that a draw may do if Kildare or Donegal lose heavily. It is out of Dessie Farrell’s side’s hands, although.

At the top end of the table it is similarly tight, with Kerry already assured of their place in the final. Mayo or Armagh are expected to finish second, but if both lose, it opens the door for Tyrone, Kildare and/or Donegal to sneak through.

Should that occur, points will differentiate between the two sides. That is expected to fluctuate through the day.

Division 2: Cork and Offaly face survival shoot-out.

The permutations are much clearer in Division 2, with Down already relegated to Division 3.

Clare are also virtually safe, unless Cork and Offaly draw, and they lose by a huge amount away to Down themselves. Going by the opening six games of the league campaign, that is highly unlikely.

Allianz Football League Division 2 Round 6 Full Time

Cork 1-16(19)

Down 1-12(15)#SportsDirectIreland pic.twitter.com/DpedAEpDKH — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) March 20, 2022

A draw would keep Cork up in their game against Offaly, with the Faithful County knowing only a win will realistically keep them up.

In terms of the promotion picture, Galway are already in the final after topping the group, and will face one of Derry or Roscommon in the final.

Roscommon are in pole position, however, although Derry may pounce if they drop points. Only a win is likely to do for Derry who take on Meath, while Roscommon take on Galway. Derry may qualify if they avoid defeat and Roscommon lose.

Division 3: Louth in pole position to qualify for the Sam Maguire.

This is where it gets interesting on the final day of the National Football League.

In terms of the promotion picture, Louth only need to avoid defeat against Wicklow to secure their place in the final, and in turn the Sam Maguire.

If they lose, however, it would require one of Antrim or Westmeath to win, and Limerick to avoid defeat. Given their inferior points difference, that may be an issue for Mickey Harte’s side.

The message is also pretty simple for Limerick, a win and they too are promoted. If they fail to do so, a win for either Antrim or Westmeath would bump them out. A draw may do that as well, if Limerick lose at home to Fermanagh, who have nothing to play for.

As far as relegation goes, Longford and Wicklow both require big wins to stay up, taking on Laois and Louth respectively. Both of which are unlikely. Only a Longford win of more than 13 points against Laois will keep the Midlanders up.

Meanwhile, should Wicklow win, and win big, only a heavy defeat for Laois at home to Longford will keep them up.

Division 4: Cavan have one foot in the final as others jostle for positions.

In Division 4, with no relegation, London, Wexford, Carlow and Waterford have nothing to play for, but there is still plenty to play for the others.

With a win, or avoidance of defeat, Cavan will be in the final. Should they lose, and two of Sligo, Leitrim or Tipperary win, they would miss out on promotion.

ROUND-UP: Cavan, Tipperary, Sligo, and Leitrim secured Allianz Football League Division Four wins — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 20, 2022

For Tipperary to secure their place in the Division 4 decider, a win against London will seal their place in the final. Any less, and they would be relying on other results to go their way.

In Sligo’s game against Leitrim, Leitrim must win as a result of their inferior points difference versus their Connacht rivals. Meanwhile, as little as a point could do for Sligo, if Tipperary were to lose at home to London.

