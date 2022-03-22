Monaghan v Dublin: TV details, throw-in time, odds & team news

The two Division 1 rivals take on one another on Sunday.

Dublin head into this weekend’s Allianz National Football league action on Sunday knowing that top-flight survival is out of their hands when they take Monaghan in Clones.

After a dismal start to the year, the Sky Blues are on the brink of being relegated to Division 2 for 2023, but they still have a fighting chance of staying up, like Monaghan.

Monaghan head into Sunday’s game with the same objective, however, as they are level on points with Dubs at the foot of the table. But they will not have it their own way on Sunday against an improving Dublin.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monaghan v Dublin in the National League.

Monaghan v Dublin in the National League will take place on Sunday, March 27th, with survival on the line for both sides.

Throw in for the game is at 1.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

Our Senior footballers are on the road to Clones to face @monaghangaa in a critical Allianz league game this Sunday. See link for all ticket information 👇🏻https://t.co/XjOXK8TwYz pic.twitter.com/4RDVbFutWO — CLG Átha Cliath- Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 22, 2022

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 1pm. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

As far as league games go between Monaghan and Dublin, there is few that will be more significant than this upcoming encounter.

While the Dubs have enjoyed most, if not all of the success between the pair in recent years, Monaghan’s fortunes have replicated the Dubs’ this year.

Couple that with Dublin’s apparent decline, Monaghan will be eyeing a huge scalp, as they look to stay up in Division 1, at the expense of Dublin.

Monaghan v Dublin: What are the odds?

While Dublin are in state of supposed crisis, they still are favourites to beat Monaghan, and that is reflected with the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Dublin are favourites with Paddy Power at 2/5, while Monaghan can be backed at 5/2.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 15/2.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

