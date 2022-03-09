Meath v Cork: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

Meath will be hoping to bring an end to their wretched run on Sunday.

Meath take on Cork in their Allianz National League clash on Sunday, with Tailteann Park, Navan, set to host a pivotal clash at the foot of the Division 2 table.

And while it is a National League clash, there is plenty on the line, as both teams look to avoid relegation to Division 3 at the end of their respective league campaigns.

Here’s everything you need to know about Meath v Cork in the National League.

Meath v Cork: What time and TV channel is it on?

Meath v Cork in the National League will take place on Sunday, March 13th, with the Royals hoping to get one over on their Munster rivals in Division 2.

Both sides come into the game following a poor winless run, with neither side expected to achieve an awful lot this year beyond their respective league campaigns.

Throw in for the game is at 2pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4’s App.

The broadcaster will stream the game on their app, with the clash set to air on TV later on in the day. The game will also be available to watch on the TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Meath v Cork: What are the odds?

In terms of the betting odds, Meath are slight favourites to emerge with all the points.

Meath have been priced – at time of writing – as 5/6 favourites. Cork, on the other hand, have been priced at 11/8.

The odds of a draw have been placed at 13/2.

Team News

Team news will emerge in due course.

