Four-time Mayo all-star Colm Boyle retires from inter-county football

Another blow for Mayo ahead of 2022.

All-Ireland SFC runners-up Mayo have been dealt another blow ahead of the 2022 campaign, with news that Colm Boyle has retired from inter-county action.

Boyle, who has played for Mayo since 2009, has announced that he is to step away from competitive action after securing four all-stars to his name when speaking to Mayo News this week.

His departure, however, is not entirely unexpected, with the Davitts clubman struggling with injury over the last two years.

While playing for the Westerners, Boyle made 120 senior appearances across a 14-year long career at inter-county level.

He also picked up six Connacht SFC medals in the process, while winning four all-stars – in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

That is currently a Mayo record, with only Lee Keegan and Keith Higgins having the same.

The experienced Mayo star, however, has been on the losing team in five All-Ireland finals, although he did miss out on the 2020 and 2021 defeats to Dublin and Tyrone respectively.

Boyle did taste some inter-county success for Mayo in 2006, winning an All-Ireland U21 title

Boyle’s departure comes just a few weeks after it was confirmed James Horan would lose another one of his stars from recent years in Oisin Mullin.

Mullin has moved on to join AFL side Geelong Cats after missing out on Sam Maguire in agonising fashion for his county in September.

“Oisín is a very athletic and talented prospect, and we are thrilled he has chosen to join the Cats as he transitions to AFL,” Geelong boss Stephen Wells said at the time.

“Oisín has already established himself as an elite player in the GAA, and it is a big step to make the move to Australia. We have a strong plan in place around his development and transition to football.”

