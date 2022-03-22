Louth hail Mickey Harte contract extension as they chase ‘long-term’ success

Big news from the Wee County.

Louth GAA have confirmed that legendary All-Ireland winning boss Mickey Harte has extended his stay at the Wee County until 2025.

Since taking over as manager, Harte has overseen improved fortunes for the Leinster minnows, helping guide them to a much-improved league campaign this year.

And as a result of his early heroics in Louth, Harte has put pen to paper on a new deal with the county.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, Louth only need to avoid defeat against Wicklow to secure their place in the final, and in turn the Sam Maguire for 2022.

But to County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick, it matters little where the Wee County end up this year in the short-term, as they chase long-term success.

“Mickey came in on a three-year term, but we (the county board) met him lately and told him we were fully behind him and that we were not looking for a short-term fix,” Louth chairman Peter Fitzpatrick told RTÉ Sport earlier today.

“The result of that chat was that Mickey and Gavin agreed to stay an extra two years with us. So, it will be a five-year term with Louth in total.

“We want to have a steady train of improvement; we do not want to be up and down the divisions or tiers. We wanted to show Mickey that we were giving a full commitment ourselves and we have done.

Well done to @sammulroy1 on making team of the week once again! Huge performance again from the @naomhmairtin man against Antrim yesterday where he scored 1-09. Well done again Sam 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/CIswiFnqBP — Louth GAA (@louthgaa) March 21, 2022

“He has been exceptional for us too. Gavin’s coaching is top-class. I have been involved 40 years with Louth GAA and I never seen the buzz that is there now.

“The players are delighted that we had the balls to go and get someone like Mickey Harte in the first place. In turn, he has assembled a very young side and worked really hard with them. Things are motoring well, and we are thinking long term here.”

Since taking charge, Harte has helped nurture some of Louth’s finest talents continue to compete on the international stage. Those include Sam Mulroy, who has established himself as a key man in the Wee County’s attack once more.

They play Wicklow in the Allianz National Football League on Sunday, with promotion on the line. You can find out each teams permutations here.

