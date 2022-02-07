Limerick v Galway: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The All-Ireland Champions return to action.

Limerick return to league action on Saturday evening, as they take on Galway in their first Allianz Hurling League Group A home game.

Shannonsiders head into Saturday’s showdown having lost their opening league game, losing by a score of 1-11 to 0-11 at Wexford. As a result, they will have to reset ahead of the visit of Galway to the Gaelic Grounds.

Here’s everything you need to know about Limerick v Galway in the National League.

Limerick v Galway: What time and TV channel is it on?

Limerick v Galway in the National League will take place on Saturday, February 12th, with Limerick hoping to get their league campaign back on track after an opening day defeat.

But they take on a Galway side who breezed past Offaly in their league opener.

Throw in for the game is at 7pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTE2.

This week’s https://t.co/gvXdqgOuf0 Hurling Team of the Week features players from 10 different counties. Agree or disagree with our selection? Let us know! #GAABelong #AllianzLeagues — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 7, 2022

The national broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 6.40pm. The game will also be available to watch on the RTE Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Limerick v Galway: What is at stake?

In essence, this clash between Limerick and Galway has a lot more at stake for the All-Ireland champions than it has for the Tribesmen.

Given Limerick’s defeat away to Wexford, they will be keen to avoid defeat, and starting their 2022 campaign off with two defeats on the spin.

What did Davy Fitzgerald make of the way his former Wexford players performed in their win over Limerick? #RTEGAA #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/xxLQ5VMhOr — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) February 6, 2022

For Galway, a win would tee them up nicely for the year ahead, especially with the recent arrival of Henry Shefflin as their new boss.

Limerick v Wexford: What are the odds?

In terms of the betting odds, Limerick are favourites to emerge with a full complement of points.

Limerick have been priced – at time of writing – as 4/11 favourites. Galway, on the other hand, have been priced at 5/2.

John Kiely: “@officialwexGAA were good for their win” but says @LimerickCLG will “work hard in training and get ready for Saturday night” #SportLK | @AllianzIreland | https://t.co/VCB65h49nU — Sporting LK (@SportingLK) February 6, 2022

The odds of a draw have been placed at 10/1.

Team News

Team news will emerge in due course.

