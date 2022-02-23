Limerick v Cork: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The All-Ireland Champions return to action on Sunday.

Limerick return to league action on Sunday afternoon, as they take on Cork in the Allianz Hurling League Group A on home soil.

The Shannonsiders head into Sunday’s showdown having won Liam McCarthy last year, seeing off Cork with a sensational display in the Croke Park decider.

But they will have endured a relatively slow start to their 2022 season, losing to Wexford and Galway. Cork, however, have won their opening two league games.

Here’s everything you need to know about Limerick v Cork in the National League.

Limerick v Cork: What time and TV channel is it on?

Limerick v Cork in the National League will take place on Sunday February 27th, with both teams looking to build some much-needed momentum ahead of the summer months.

Throw in for the game is at 3.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

Tickets now on sale for Sunday’s league matches at home v @LimerickCLG (hurling) and away v @CavanCoBoardGaa (football). Tickets must be bought in advance through https://t.co/a0tlNVGl9f or at selected Centra and SuperValu stores. pic.twitter.com/pKzLWcCNuh — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) January 31, 2022

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 3.30pm. The coverage will be presented by Micheál Ó Domhnaill with commentary from Brian Tyers.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Limerick v Cork: What is at stake?

For Cork, they will be hoping to avenge the reigning All-Ireland champions away from home on Sunday afternoon.

In August, the Rebels were demolished by Limerick in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling final, and they will be hoping to go one better this year, as difficult as it may be.

GAANOW is bringing the best of the action straight to your screens from the below fixtures. Join us this weekend for in-game clips and highlights. #GAANOW https://t.co/4cnl9gQ49Z pic.twitter.com/f0hjjmKCVJ — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 23, 2022

For Limerick, however, the result may not be of paramount importance, but it does serve as an opportunity to build momentum ahead of the summer months.

Manager John Kiely has steered his side to two Liam McCarthy crowns in a row; and he will be hell-bent in his desire to secure a historic third.

Limerick v Cork: What are the odds?

In terms of the betting odds, Limerick are heavy favourites to see off their bitter Munster rivals, Cork, at the Gaelic Grounds.

Limerick have been priced – at time of writing – as 2/5 favourites. Cork, on the other hand, have been priced at 9/4.

The @LimerickCLG hurlers have become the first side to reach double figures for the number of players included in the #allstars team: https://t.co/XUz5tlCAdp #rtegaa pic.twitter.com/G2Xtx5SoPM — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) December 9, 2021

The odds of a draw have been placed at 10/1.

Team News

Team news will emerge in due course.

Read More About: cork gaa, limerick gaa