Liam Sheedy explains why Tipperary may struggle in the Munster Championship

Former Tipperary boss Liam Sheedy has suggested that his former side will struggle to make their way out of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship this year.

Sheedy was speaking on RTE’s Sunday Game show when he suggested the Premier would struggle to make their way out of their provincial battle.

His claims, however, come as no real surprise with the top three sides in the country arguably playing in the Munster Championship.

“There is a big group of talent coming through, but Waterford will be raging hot-favourites..”

Tipperary visit Waterford in their Championship opener, before a crunch clash against Clare due to take place a week later,

“The first one is a big one,” Sheedy explained. “I know the last time we went down to Cork [in 2019] in the round-robin, and beating them, it was massive for us.

“But for Tipperary they are going down without Padraic Maher, Brendan Maher, Seamus Callanan or Niall O’Meara. There’s no Willie Connors or John O’Dwyer..

Which three counties will emerge from each of the Munster and Leinster SHCs? Anthony Daly and Liam Sheedy have their say just two weeks out from the start of the championship #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/cYLGU51oMi — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) April 3, 2022

“Poor mouth I know, but it is a big group of players. There is a big group of talent coming through, but Waterford will be raging hot-favourites.

“Tipp are playing away from home and can have a game, and take it on. But for Tipp, they’re going to have to win against Clare the week after and win another game at home.. But winning the games at home in this Championship are key I feel.”

“I had to pick three, I would go with those..”

While home games are set to be key for Tipp, they face an uphill task to extend their summer, given their injuries and recent retirements.

And that is something that is not lost on Sheedy when he was asked for his top-three in Munster.

“In Munster, you have the current All-Ireland champions in Limerick, and the current league champions in Waterford.

“You then have the All-Ireland finalists in Cork, so if they keep up their form, they will be favourites.

“But equally, I would say the game between Tipp and Clare in Thurles is massive. The winner of that has to win only one more game to go through after that.

“But the beauty of this Championship is that everyone can beat anyone, and that is a great thing to have.. But if I had to pick three, I would go with those three, Limerick, Waterford and Cork.”

