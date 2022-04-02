Liam Cahill reacts as Waterford romp home in big win v Cork

Waterford have claimed the Allianz National Hurling league title.

Two goals in either half for Waterford saw them claim the Allianz National Hurling Division 1 crown with a comfortable win against Munster rivals Cork at Semple Stadium.

Running out 4-19 to 1-23 winners, the Deise maintained their strong league form with another strong showing, after seeing off Wexford in the semi-final stage last week.

And once again, Waterford’s opponents were no match for them, as Liam Cahill’s side set the tone for an exciting summer.

“All judgements will be shelved until that comes..”

Speaking after the game on TG4, Cahill reflected on the game, and was pleased that his side were able to complete the job.

“Regardless of tonight, it has been a great league campaign for us,” Cahill explained. “When you’re in the final it is nice to win it.

“We set a target to get to at least a semi-final and we said if we got there we would make a real go of it. I’m glad that we met that milestone tonight, and the game will stand us in good stead ahead of the upcoming Championship.

“It’s a good start for us. We’ve put ourselves in that position over the last two years, and it has been difficult. It has been for everyone with the pandemic and that.

“But we’re getting a real run with these players and they are starting to find their feet. It’s a good start tonight and we are really looking forward to the Championship.

“All judgements will be shelved until that comes.”

Waterford v Cork.

Waterford’s win, however, came amid the backdrop of a tough week of preparations before the game, with Austin Gleeson ruled out of action through suspension.

That did little, although, to deter the Deise from securing a big win at Semple Stadium.

For both teams, they will be eyeing a successful Championship campaign, with both set for a rematch in five weeks time.

Waterford begin their Munster Championship campaign at home to Tipperary, whereas the Rebels take on Limerick on the same day.

Read More About: cork gaa, waterford gaa