Laois v Antrim: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

Laois will be hoping to bring an end to their wretched run on Sunday.

Laois take on Antrim in their Allianz National League clash on Sunday, with O’Moore Park, Portlaoise set to host a pivotal clash at the foot of the table.

And while it is a National League clash, there is plenty on the line, as both teams look to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat, with Laois enduring a wretched campaign so far.

Antrim, however, are no better in terms of points picked up, but they have at least been competitive in most of their games, and they will be hoping to utilise that to get their first win of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Laois v Antrim in the National League.

Laois v Antrim: What time and TV channel is it on?

Laois v Antrim in the National League will take place on Sunday, March 6th, with the Saffrons hoping to get one over on their traditional rivals from up north.

Both sides come into the game following a run of defeats, with neither side expected to achieve an awful lot this year given the quality within both squads.

Throw in for the game is at 3.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

Our Hurling fixture for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/QzdzvBJTYi — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) March 1, 2022

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 3.30pm. The game will also be available to watch on the TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Laois v Antrim: What are the odds?

In terms of the betting odds, Antrim are slight favourites to emerge with all the points.

Antrim have been priced – at time of writing – as 4/6 favourites. Laois, on the other hand, have been priced at 6/4.

The odds of a draw have been placed at 8/1.

Team News

Team news will emerge in due course.

Read More About: antrim gaa, laois gaa