Kildare v Dublin: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The two Leinster rivals take on one another on Sunday.

Dublin head into this weekend’s Allianz National Football league action on Sunday knowing that they must win away to Kildare.

After a dismal start that has yielded three successive defeats, the Sky Blues are on the brink of being embroiled in a relegation dogfight. But they will not have it their own way on Sunday on a tight pitch at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kildare v Dublin on in the National League.

Kildare v Dublin: What time and TV channel is it on?

Kildare v Dublin in the National League will take place on Sunday, February 27th after two poor results respectively in their National League openers.

Throw in for the game is at 1.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

The broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 1.15pm. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Kildare v Dublin: What is at stake?

For a league game between Dublin and Kildare, there is plenty riding on this latest instalment of rivalry between the two counties.

While the Dubs have enjoyed most, if not all of the success between the pair, Kildare are a side on the rise.

Couple that with Dublin’s apparent decline, the Lilywhites will be eyeing a huge scalp against the Leinster rivals.

Kildare v Dublin: What are the odds?

While Dublin are in state of supposed crisis, they still are favourites to beat Kildare, and that is reflected with the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Dublin are favourites with Paddy Power at 2/5, while Kildare can be backed at 5/2.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 15/2.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

