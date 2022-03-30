Kerry v Mayo: TV details, throw-in time and team news for Allianz Football League Division 1 Final

Kerry v Mayo TV details.

Kerry and Mayo will provide some must-watch TV this weekend as the two All-Ireland rivals go head-to-head for the right to be crowned Allianz Football League champions.

After nearly three months of action, we’re down to the final two teams in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League after Kerry and Mayo topped the division.

Jack O’Connor’s Kingdom steamrolled their way to the top spot in Division 1, but most recently, Kerry were defeated at home by Tyrone, whereas Mayo defeated Kildare in their last outing in Carrick-on-Shannon to secure their spot in the final.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the Allianz Football League decider.

What TV channel will Kerry v Mayo be on?

Kerry v Mayo will be broadcast live on TG4 from 3.50pm on Sunday, April 3rd.

What time is throw-in?

Throw-in at Croke Park in Dublin at 4pm.

Mayo forward Ryan O’Donoghue kicked 1-03 at the weekend against Kildare.

Mayo play Kerry in the Allianz National football league Division one final Sunday (April 4th) at 4pm. Get your tickets here 🔽⬇️⬇️https://t.co/aoljY49EPC pic.twitter.com/2w34gAssbb — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) March 29, 2022

What is the team news?

Team news from both teams will be updated later in the week.

How did both counties get here?

Kerry finished first in Division 1, ahead of Mayo who claimed the second spot behind the Kingdom.

Mayo reached the final after seeing off Kildare in their group finale, whereas a much-changed Kerry side lost out to Tyrone in their final regulation league game.

Earlier in the league campaign, Kerry defeated Mayo by a single point at Austin Stack’s Park, with Tony Brosnan’s goal the difference between the two sides.

Outstanding goal for @Kerry_Official from Tony Brosnan pic.twitter.com/p9y6HgD8NA — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 12, 2022

