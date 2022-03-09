Kerry v Mayo: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

The Kerry v Mayo rivalry renews itself on Saturday.

Kerry host Mayo in the Allianz National Football League, with Austin Stack’s Park in Tralee set to see two of Gaelic games biggest foes take on one another.

Both teams come into the game off the back of a good start to their respective league campaigns, with Kerry and Mayo both seeing off Dublin earlier on in the league season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kerry v Mayo on in the National League.

Kerry v Mayo: What time and TV channel is it on?

Kerry v Mayo in the National League will take place on Saturday March 12th after good starts in their National League campaigns so far.

Throw in for the game is at 7.30pm and the match will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2.

The national broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 7.15pm. The match will also be available to stream on RTÉ Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Kerry v Mayo: What is at stake?

In truth, not an awful lot is at stake in this latest instalment of the Kerry v Mayo rivalry in Tralee.

Bar a desire for both teams not to lose their first game of the year in the National League, the importance of this game is relatively low.

With both sides occupying the top-two positions in Division 1, the focus for both teams will be on priming themselves for an All-Ireland push in the summer months

Kerry v Mayo: What are the odds?

With both teams in good form, Kerry are the favourites, especially given their home advantage, and that is reflected with the betting odds.

At the time of writing, Kerry are priced with Paddy Power at 4/9, while Mayo can be backed at 9/4.

Kerry host Mayo in Round 5 of the 2022 Allianz Football League Division 1. 💚💛 🎟 Buy tickets online ▶️ https://t.co/jLqJ4e5TOu

and at selected SuperValu Ireland & Centra Ireland stores. pic.twitter.com/USW9e0BasV — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) March 7, 2022

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 15/2.

Team News.

Team news will be revealed in due course.

Read More About: kerry gaa, mayo gaa