Kerry v Donegal: TV channel details, throw-in time and odds

Kerry return to action on Sunday against Donegal.

Jack O’Connor’s Kerry continue their National League campaign on Sunday afternoon, taking on Donegal at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Kerry come into the game off the back of an emphatic win at home to Dublin, following on from their opening day draw against Kildare in Newbridge. Donegal on the other hand won their most recent league game against Kildare.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kerry v Donegal on in the National League.

Kerry v Donegal: What time and TV channel is it on?

Kerry v Donegal in the National League will take place on Sunday, February 20th at Fitzgerald Stadium, with the Kingdom looking to build on their destruction of Dublin last time out.

Throw in for the game is at 1.45pm and the match will be broadcast live on TG4.

The national broadcaster will provide a build-up, with coverage getting underway at 1.15pm. The match will also be available to stream on TG4 Player.

Viewers outside of Ireland will be able to watch the game on GAAGO.

Kerry v Donegal: What is at stake?

With both teams enjoying a relatively positive start to their respective league campaigns, there is not an awful at stake in this Killarney showdown.

While a win would be welcome by both teams, the result may not be the priority as both continue to prime themselves ahead of the summer months.

Kerry v Donegal: What are the odds?

With Kerry in OK form in recent weeks, the Kingdom are heavy favourites with the bookies, with home advantage set to be key.

At the time of writing, Kerry are favourites with Paddy Power at 2/7, while Donegal can be backed at 10/3.

The draw, meanwhile, is available at 8/1.

Team News

Team news will be revealed in due course.

