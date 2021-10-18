Kerry star Tommy Walsh confirms inter-county retirement

Tommy Walsh has retired from inter-county football.

Kerry have confirmed the decision of Tommy Walsh to retire from inter-county football as Jack O’Connor gets set to take over the reins of the Kingdom once more.

Walsh, who played a pivotal role in Kerry’s All-Ireland final success in 2009, enjoyed previous stints in the AFL before returning home at the end of 2014.

Since returning home, Walsh established himself as one of the key men in Kerry’s squad, although he was unable to help them break Dublin’s stranglehold on Sam Maguire.

Walsh was most recently part of the Kerry panel that saw their All-Ireland hopes dashed by Tyrone this year in a devastating semi-final defeat to the Red Hand at Croke Park.

After announcing his retirement, Walsh came in for praise from his county board, with chairman Tim Murphy hailing his efforts for the Kingdom.

“Over the past two years in particular Tommy’s leadership on and off the field has helped to encourage, motivate, and successfully integrate many of our younger players onto the panel,” he said.

“On behalf of all Kerry supporters I wish to sincerely thank and acknowledge Tommy for all he has done and wish him the very best in the future.”

New Kerry boss Jack O’Connor hails the departing Tommy Walsh.

Returning Kerry boss Jack O’Connor also hailed Walsh as he looks to inspire the Kingdom to All-Ireland success in 2022.

“It was with sadness that I learned today of Tommy Walsh’s decision to retire from the Kerry Senior football panel,” he said.

“I coached Tommy for two years firstly in 2008 with Kerins O’Rahilly’s when he was instrumental in helping the club to a county final and in 2009 with Kerry..

“I wish him all the best in retirement, and I hope he continues to enjoy a fruitful Club career for many years to come.”

