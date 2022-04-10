Danielle O’Leary ends Kerry’s Division 2 heartache with stunning display

Kerry have finally claimed top-flight promotion.

Kerry claimed the Lidl Division Two crown on Sunday afternoon, with substitute Danielle O’Leary turning in a sensational display off the bench for the Kingdom.

Kerry have gone close to promotion on several occasions in the last three years, and finally returned to Division One on Sunday.

Despite coming off the bench, O’Leary was named as TG4’s player of the match, with an inspiring contribution of 1-02 late on.

Danielle O’Leary stars off the bench for Kerry v Armagh.

And was it not for her late heroics, Kerry were likely to suffer even more National League heartache, after going four points behind Armagh in the second-half.

“It’s absolutely brilliant,” O’Leary said. “There are actually no words to describe it. It has been a long time coming.

“It was brilliant [to win]. You saw that today, and it means the world to everyone.

“It has been our aim for the last three years. I know we had a load of excuses with Covid, but the last three months have been outstanding.

“That’s a credit to all of the management team..”

Adding to the drama, it was only in extra-time when Kerry secured the win, winning out by a score of 1-12 to 0-12 against their Ulster counterparts at the Jones’ Road venue.

