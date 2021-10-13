Former Cork Under-20 boss Keith Ricken appointed as Cork’s new senior football manager

Keith Ricken has been appointed as Cork’s new senior football manager.

Cork GAA have confirmed that they are set to unveil the appointment of Keith Ricken as their new senior football manager after the departure of Ronan McCarthy in September.

Ricken was formerly the county’s Under-20 boss where he enjoyed success with the Rebel County at the underage grades, and he will take up the role on a two-year term.

Ricken’s appointment is set to be ratified at a County Board meeting after the County Executive came to a decision on Wednesday afternoon regarding the appointment.

Ricken looking for continued success with Cork GAA.

While in charge of Cork’s Under-20s, Ricken steered a young Cork side to an All-Ireland title in 2019, before winning the Munster Championship with his side earlier this year. His appointment comes after McCarthy parted ways with the Cork senior footballers last month.

Ricken’s coaching ticket will have a host of further names involved. Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas) are all named by the Cork County Board.

They also announced that a further appointment is set to follow in regards to their coach as the former Cork Under-20s boss looks to impress in his new role with the Rebels.

A tough time for Cork football.

Ricken comes into his new role after a testing year for the Cork senior footballers, with their Championship campaign ending in a limp fashion against Kerry.

After a promising start to the game, Cork were eventually blown away by the Kingdom in Killarney by a scoreline of 4-22 to 1-09, a heavy 22-point defeat.

Full Time in the Munster Senior Football Championship 2021 Final, Kerry v Cork in Fitzgerald Stadium on a scoreline of Kerry 4-22 (34) Cork 1-09 (12). 💚💛 #CiarraíAbú #WeAreKerry pic.twitter.com/w0Rj0M5pCb — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) July 25, 2021

That defeat proved to be their second Munster final defeat on the spin. In the truncated 2020 season, Cork were stunned by Tipperary in the Munster final after they saw off Kerry in an equally surprising semi-final win.

In other GAA news, Meath boss Andy McEntee is also set to stay on, despite suggestions claiming otherwise last week.

