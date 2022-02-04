Limerick hero Joe Quaid details impact of horror groin injury on his career

Joe Quaid gave it all for his county.

Former Limerick hero Joe Quaid has detailed the impact of his serious injury sustained while on inter-county duty for Limerick against Laois in 1997.

While trying to keep out a penalty, Quaid was hit by the sliotar at high-speed; with his right testicle exploding on impact.

And on TG4’s Laochra Gael, Quaid revealed the impact of that injury, with it ultimately bringing an end to his inter-county career.

“It probably ended my inter-county career..”

“We’re here in Kilmallock,” Quaid began on TG4. “But the defining memory I have of this place is.. Tragically, it probably ended my inter-county career.

“It was the day when my sub-conscious gave up on me and just kept bringing back bad memories of what happened on the 27th of April in ’97.

“Just before half-time, Laois got a penalty.. He hit it, and I went down on my knees. I was after getting a belt into the testicle. And it was only after when I found out it exploded on impact.

“The doctor was there, he was holding my head, and I couldn’t talk. ‘No, I’m after getting a belt’. I asked to be taken off, and they didn’t take me off.

“I went into the dressing room after and I was still in fair pain. Dr. Dave Boylan was our doctor and I called him over. I asked him was that Ok, and he said ‘jesus, go straight to the hospital’…”

“The Doctor came in and just.. I’ll never forget it. He just said ‘ouch’, and he brought in another doctor.. The doctor asks, ‘is it sore?’, and the other doctor replies, ‘what do you think?’.

“And straight away, he said that they had to operate. I had a McDonalds an hour before so they had to wait a few hours to operate.

“My edge was gone. It affected my completely. It was not a nice way to finish.. I didn’t finish completely because I kept playing club, and another couple of years with Limerick. But, looking back, I probably should have called it a day.

“I ended up with four fantastic kids. So, it wasn’t all as bad as it could have been. But it probably put an end to my reign at the top in my hurling career.”

While he was forced to eventually pack in his inter-county career, Quaid has gone on to be involved in inter-county management.

Quaid first became involved in management when he took charge of Morroe-Boher in 2007, before then taking charge of the Limerick U16 side in 2010.

He then moved up the coaching ladder to take over the Limerick Intermediate Camogie side, before then taking over as Kildare boss in 2015.

Following a stint with the Lilywhites, he then made the move to take over Westmeath, before stepping down as manager in 2019.

