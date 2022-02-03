James Horan offers Tommy Conroy support after horror injury

A big blow for Mayo.

Mayo boss James Horan has backed his county star Tommy Conroy to return to full fitness, after picking up a horror cruciate injury on Wednesday.

Horan, who brought his Mayo side to the All-Ireland final last season, revealed that Conroy will still play a part in his panel throughout the year.

The Mayo star picked up his season-ending injury in Sigerson Cup action for NUIG, in their win against Letterkenny IT.

James Horan: “Tommy will still play a huge part in Mayo’s season..”

“Tommy is such a great person and player,” Horan told Mayo GAA’s media team. “We all wish him well during his rehabilitation. Tommy will still play a huge part in Mayo’s season and will remain very much part of the panel.

“Unfortunately, injuries like this are part of sport. I know all the players will rally around Tommy and I am sure it will galvanise the entire team, but I know his injury will inspire other players to drive forward, step up and follow in his boots.”

Having lost Conroy for the season through injury, they have little time to feel sorry for themselves; starting this weekend.

On Sunday, Mayo take on Monaghan in the National League away from home in Clones.

But they do at least head into the Monaghan showdown having drawn their league opener against Donegal; with a late point to avoid defeat.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 2pm.

