Mayo boss James Horan denies reports of backroom team rift

Mayo boss James Horan has denied any suggestions that there was a bust-up in the Mayo camp following their All-Ireland final defeat to Tyrone last month.

After his side were bested by Tyrone in the Croke Park decider, reports emerged that there was a bust-up of sorts within the Mayo camp, but that has since been rubbished by Horan.

Horan, who is in his second stint in charge of Mayo, was forced to deny there was a war of words between him and James Burke one month on from their defeat.

Speaking to Midwest Radio, Horan lamented his side’s inability to take their chances on the day as he was forced to deny reports of a bust-up in his camp.

“There was a clip that was sent around of James Burke saying something to me, there was a couple of hundred people behind us, it was a little bit noisy, so I asked James to repeat himself and that was taken out of context then,” Horan said. “To me, it’s bonkers – that was published and people ran with it, based on absolutely nothing, a complete untruth. LISTEN: James Horan speaking to Tommy Marren – Full Interviewhttps://t.co/BnHJ4NS4p6 — Mid West Radio (@radiomidwest) October 18, 2021 “I find it incredible, the amount of untruths that were published on this is just phenomenal. Kieran Mc, James Burke and myself have been working over the last number of weeks to plot and plan for the new season, and that’s really where we need to be. “I think maybe when some people take a breath and reflect on some of the stuff that’s been written, they might wonder themselves.”

Horan relishing another All-Ireland crack in 2022.

Despite defeat in the All-Ireland football final last month, Horan is relishing his latest opportunity to make amends in 2022 after admitting his side did not perform to their maximum against Tyrone.

“We didn’t play our best – could we have done different things, or tried different things? Well, we tried things we thought would work, based on the knowledge we had and what we saw in front of us,” he added.

“It didn’t work, fair enough, but we tried our absolute best. We’re absolutely determined to figure it out and take ownership of what worked and what didn’t and come out in 2022 as a better and stronger team.”

