Jackie Tyrell responds to National Hurling League ‘farce’ talk

“I’d say calling it a farce is a bit strong..”

Former Kilkenny All-Ireland winner Jackie Tyrell has responded to claims suggesting that the Allianz National League has become a ‘farce’, following the conclusion of the round-robin games.

On the final day of league, Limerick confirmed their top-flight survival with a win, although they were never really in danger of being relegated to the second-tier.

Instead, they dismantled Offaly, prompting Tyrell to reject the idea that the league campaign has become less significant.

Jackie Tyrell reacts to National Hurling League ‘farce’ claim.

“I’d say calling it a farce is a bit strong, but different counties have different strategies,” Tyrell explained on RTE’s Allianz League Sunday.

“Limerick have put no real onus on it, and Tipperary were middle of the road.. Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford and Cork all had an interest in playing it.

Has the hurling league become a farce? The panel on the different approaches adopted by teams since the change in the format and the arrival of the round robin championship #rtegaa #AllianzLeagueSunday pic.twitter.com/6acHDRkatb — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 20, 2022

“Of course they had an interest in playing it. Their interest is one of developing players, and wanting to build a panel. But do they want to win it?

“Limerick have won it the last couple of years, so what good is it to them to win it? What would it do to Cork, and would it give them confidence? Of course it will. Wexford will have had a huge benefit from it. The strategy is different for each county.

“I think we need to be aware that because the round-robin is so demanding and close to the league, maybe we need to look at the time-frame in both.

“Maybe we need to put another week in there. We have to be fair to the players and management, they have to prepare their players for the Championship.”

Allianz National Hurling League.

While there may be a point in saying that the National Hurling League has become a ‘farce’, it is no less significant to those competing in the semi-finals.

Next weekend, Kilkenny will take on Cork, whereas Wexford will face local rivals Waterford in their own last-four showdown.

Both games will take place this coming weekend, with dates and times to be confirmed.

