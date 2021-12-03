Galway All-Ireland winner Aidan Harte calls time on inter-county career

Aidan Harte has called time on his inter-county career.

Galway All-Ireland SHC winner Aidan Harte has called time on his inter-county career after a 13-year long career with the Tribesmen.

Harte became a mainstay in the Galway side during the 2010s, and was part of their 2017 All-Ireland winning side, defeating Waterford in the Croke Park decider.

The Gort clubman, 33, joins Joe Canning in leaving the Galway inter-county set-up this year as Henry Shefflin gets to work on Corribside ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Galway at senior level for 13 seasons,” Harte said in a statement today.

“This is something I never took for granted. Unfortunately, it has also taken its toll on the body and therefore the time has come for me to turn the page.

“I would sincerely like to thank in particular my family Josie, Karen and Aileen, girlfriend Camilla, close friends, coaches, teammates, medical and backroom staff for all their support.

“I would also like to acknowledge the huge role my club Gort has played in my development as a hurler and a person.

“Being in a position to share the field with and against some of the greatest players to ever play the game along with getting the chance to showcase our sport worldwide has provided with me memories I will forever cherish and making many great friends during those times.”

In addition to winning one All-Ireland title in 2017, Harte also won three National Hurling League crowns, and three Leinster titles.

That was after he made his competitive debut in 2010, but he first emerged in the Galway senior set-up in 2008.

“With the ongoing time and commitment involved intercounty I cannot thank the GPA enough,” he later added.

“They provided me with numerous opportunities off the field in order to progress my career which has been aided considerably by my past and present employers through their understanding and cohesion in certain situations.

Media Announcement: Aidan Harte retires from Intercounty hurling with Galway. pic.twitter.com/wawipiMJC0 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) December 3, 2021

“The Galway supporters have always been phenomenal, making huge sacrifices to support us on our journey.

“Now I look forward to being once again, willing on the current management team and players to every success in 2022 and beyond.”