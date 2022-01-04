GAA referee details shocking abuse received in Mountbellew-Moylough’s Connacht SFC defeat

“You f**king robbed us you p***k..”

GAA referee Jerome Henry has detailed the shocking abuse he received while officiating the Connacht SFC semi-final clash between Mountbellew-Moylough and Roscommon champions Padraig Pearses.

The Galway champions were dumped out of the provincial semi, after losing the game by a point in controversial fashion.

As a result, the controversy surrounding the end of the game led to a full-scale brawl, seeing referee Henry verbally abused, and then physically knocked over.

And he has since detailed what he was subjected to by the players of Mountbellew-Moylough in the aftermath of the game.

“After I blew my whistle to signal the end of the game, I was knocked forward due to being pushed strongly in my back,” he explained.

“I was then verbally abused and subjected to threatening conduct by a number of An Creagán/Maigh Locha players.”

Damning footage of the scenes in Dr. Hyde Park where Mountbellew-Moylough players turned on ref Jerome Henry at FT. Pitiful end to what was a great battle w/ Pearses! FWIW go to 1:27:20 for the mark that was never given, would imagine this was the issue. https://t.co/jYyPuwtKMs pic.twitter.com/UQz2rTLjYc — Tommy Rooney (@TomasORuanaidh) December 11, 2021

Having filed in his report to the Connacht Council, the Mayo-based official had to be escorted off the pitch by stewards, away from the incensed losing side.

“These An Creagán/Maigh Locha players surrounded me in a threatening demeanour and were less than 1m from me as they shouted verbal abuse such as, ‘You f**king cheat,’ ‘You’re a f**king p***k’, ‘Why didn’t you give us the f**king mark’, ‘You f**king robbed us you p***k”, “What the f**k ref’,” he added.

Some Mountbellew-Moylough players pushed and jostled the referee at full-time. There’s no condoning it but God almighty it’s bound to be enraging, a year’s work, Connacht semi, probable winner off this mark and for some reason, it’s not given. Pearse came down and won it instead pic.twitter.com/gN2h203TzC — Cahair O’Kane (@CahairOKane1) December 11, 2021

“You’re a f**king shocking referee”, “Do you not know what a f**king mark is”, “You are a f**king cheat, nothing else, a f**king cheat”.”

As per a report on RTE, Henry named ‘seven players from the Galway champions in his official report and the disciplinary process is now being carried out by the Connacht Council’.

The report adds that five of the seven players are being cited for verbally abusing the referee, and the following two players are facing assault allegations against the referee.

