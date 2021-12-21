GAA confirm their 2022 fixture list with no replays to take place until the finals

The GAA confirmed the dates for the 2022 season.

The GAA have confirmed all of the fixture dates ahead of the 2022 GAA season, with the National League set to begin in January.

The 2022 inter-county season has been shortened to a 26-week campaign, with the All-Ireland series set to come to a close in July, rather than its usual Autumn conclusion.

In addition, there will be no replays up until the All-Ireland finals – with each game being a straight knock-out tie.

While the provincial draws were made, the league fixtures have since been revealed with Dublin to begin their season with a clash against Armagh at Croke Park. Meanwhile, reigning All-Ireland champions Tyrone take on Monaghan in their opening day clash.

All-Ireland SHC holders Limerick will begin their 2022 campaign against Wexford.

GAA confirm 2022 fixture details.

In a statement released on the GAA’s website, the organisation confirmed full details of all the fixtures.

“The All-Ireland Hurling Final will be played on July 17 with the All-Ireland Football Final one week later on July 24th, which is the 30th Sunday of the Year,” they began.

“The provincial Hurling finals and Joe McDonagh Cup final will be played on the weekend of June 4/5, with the Ring, Rackard, and Meagher Cup finals on May 21.

“The provincial football finals will take place on the same weekend of May 28/29, with the Munster and Leinster finals on the Saturday and the Connacht and Ulster Finals on the Sunday.

“The Tailteann Cup will be part of the All-Ireland SFC structure in 2022 and the Final will take place on Saturday, July 7, which is the same weekend as the All-Ireland Football semi-finals.

The #GAA today announced its inter-county Master Fixtures list for 2022. The new split-season approach means that the average inter-county season length for each county has been reduced from 35 weeks to 26 weeks. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) December 21, 2021

“All knock out games in the Championship competitions will be subject to winner on the day regulations.

“The only exceptions are the All-Ireland Senior Football and Hurling Finals which will have extra-time in the original fixture and then winner on the day in the event of a replay only.”

You can view the fixture list in full here.

